We need to forget about Saturday's defeat quickly, says Falkirk midfielder Nesbitt

The Bairns were humbled in Lanarkshire by Rhys McCabe’s side, with a double from Calum Gallagher and strikes from Gabby McGill and Salim Kouider-Aissa sealing the three points for the home side.

Nesbitt, 25, was one of a number of players on the day who failed to hit the target despite the Bairns having five shots on target – leading manager John McGlynn to call out his sides lack of guile in front of goal.

“We didn’t take our chances in the first half and it came back to haunt us,” he said of the performance against the Diamonds.

Falkirk midfielder Aidan Nesbitt (Pic: Michael Gillen)

“When they went one goal up they gained a lot of confidence and we had to go that little bit more direct.

“That goal really changed the game and we had chances beforehand that we should have scored. It was a bit of a sucker-punch.

“Going into the second half we were left chasing the game and that forces you to change the way you are playing.

“The second goal came from a corner that wasn’t a corner, but you still need to defend it and we didn’t do that.

“We played the last 20 minutes with ten men so it is a hard one to take.”

The former Celtic youth star believes that the best thing for his teammates to do is to forget about the damaging defeat quickly.

He looked back to the last campaign and concluded that the team are in a much better place to bounce back quickly.

“At the moment we are making chances but not taking them, which is better than not making any at all,” he added.

"Last season we were shot of confidence and to be honest it wasn’t a nice place to be.

"But this year we have real belief and we just need to get that first league goal and they will start coming regularly.

“We have to put the Airdrie match behind us. If we got that first goal it would have been different and these matches happen sometimes.

“It is early doors in league season. We need momentum quickly but we can’t let one loss affect us.

"Next weekend against Peterhead is our focus now and we will look to start a run that will help us climb the table.”