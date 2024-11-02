We need to continue clinical edge to our game, says Falkirk full-back Keelan Adams after netting first goal

Keelan Adams says his Falkirk team-mates need to continue to be clinical after chalking up a 6-0 win over Greenock Morton to move six points clear at the top of the William Hill Championship.

The flying full-back, 22, grabbed his first Bairns’ goal on Saturday to open the scoring against Dougie Imrie’s side having gone close in recent weeks, and he hailed the emphatic second half showing.

“We came in 2-0 up at half time and the first thing the gaffer (John McGlynn) said was ‘don’t put the foot down, go and get four, five, six’ and we went out and did that,” Adams said.

“The goals came in quick succession but we we dominant in general and it was good that we were clinical. I don’t think we have been clinical enough in recent weeks.

“We’ve probably dropped a little in terms of performance levels so to get it right back up to that top level was great. We need to continue being clinical and increasing our goal difference.”

Former Cumbernauld Colts ace Adams headed home from Calvin Miller’s 15th minute free kick to hand his side an early advantage and he couldn’t hide his delight after finally finding the back of the net.

He said: "I took my chance. I am really happy about itKe. I did not think I would get it from a header, but I am actually pretty good at attacking the ball from a cross. But I need to improve on my heading.

“Hopefully the floodgates open for me now! I am just delighted to grab my first goal. I feel so lucky to stay in a team that has been so together last season and I have learned the dynamics quickly.

“The winning mentality has stuck from last season too but we are staying grounded and taking small steps – we are staying balanced and we will continue to work hard.”