We need to act now or Falkirk will be relegated, says Paton

Paul Paton warned his Falkirk team-mates they will be relegated unless they cut out the mistakes and improve on performances.

The Bairns slipped to the bottom of the Scottish Championship last Saturday after squandering a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against part-timers Alloa.

Paton has already experienced the disappointment of relegation with Dundee United in 2016 and he believes the Bairns are being plagued by similar issues which saw United demoted.

And the 31-year-old stressed they have to act now before it is too late.

The Bairns are bottom on goal difference to Alloa ahead of the clash with Morton on Saturday.

Speaking after Saturday's game, Paton said: "To throw away a two-goal lead and find yourself bottom of the league again is not good enough.

"We have not been good enough all season. Some of the goals we have been giving away have been criminal.

"We understand with a good win against Morton we can climb again. Personally, I think every time we think we have turned a corner, we hit a brick wall.

"I just think as players you need to take the blame. At some point something has got to click, we can't keep giving daft goals away at home - it will end up killing us.

"I've been there, I was relegated with Dundee United. I was out injured until January and I was just watching on and it was similar traits to here.

"You think you're going to win, then, bang, something happens, and you've lost the game or you've drew. If we don't get the finger out that is exactly what will happen here.

The Bairns have picked up eight points in their last five league games but that was little comfort to Paton who believes Falkirk should be challenging at the other end of the table.

He said: "I don't buy that, I don't think Falkirk should be anywhere near the bottom.

"It's just because we have been such an embarrassment earlier in the season.

"It's just not good enough. As individuals you have to look at yourself and say have I been good enough, have I brought enough to the table?

"You ask individuals in that dressing room and not a lot of them will say yes.

"We've got a lot of young boys here and if they want to go on and have bigger and better careers, then, they better get the finger out because they are kidding themselves on.

"A couple of them have maybe done well, Zak's done well, but, if these young boys want to go and aspire to bigger things, they need to start performing.

"I'm coming to the end of my career and I'm striving to be better making the box and scoring goals.

"I've not been good enough this season but as individuals we all need to have words with ourselves."