'We need a run of wins' - Falkirk assistant boss Kenny Miller targeting League 1 play-off spot then promotion

Kenny Miller and Martin Rennie survey last weekend's 2-0 win at East Fife

Thanks mainly to a disappointing opening four months of the campaign which resulted in Paul Sheerin being axed as manager and Martin Rennie being brought in, the Bairns currently find themselves fifth in the table with 28 points from 21 games, one point behind Queen’s Park who occupy the final play-off spot having played a game fewer.

Miller told the Falkirk Herald: “Absolutely getting in the play-offs is the aim this year. When we came into the job I think even the most avid Falkirk fan would probably admit that winning the league was going to be too much of a stretch in terms of the point gap.

"But the play-offs are absolutely in our sights and it’s definitely an objective and a goal that we’ve got, everybody in the dressing room’s got and everybody in the club must have.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Then when you get to that stage you want promotion. There’s no point in saying we’ll get to the play-offs and we’re happy, it’s not about that.

"We’ve got 15 games left. In matches we need to put runs of wins and hopefully good performances together that are going to give us the opportunity to go and win those games."

Falkirk’s first chance to add three points to their league total comes this Saturday at third placed Montrose, who are 11 points ahead of the Bairns having played one more match.

"It’s a huge game,” Miller said. “I approach every game as if it’s a huge game. There’s three points available for any game you play.

"These games, where you’re playing teams that are just round about you, and they are going to be potential play-off challengers like us, they do take on added importance.

"We’ve got this week and next week that are against the two teams directly above us.

"So it’s the teams that we’ve got an eye on. If we want to catch these teams and we want to make the play-offs, we need to win these games of football.

"We got a hard fought away win last week and this will be the third away game on the spin which is not easy. You much prefer having your own fans behind you but we will approach it in a way that we want to go there and win the game, it’s as simple as that.

"We know they’re a decent team, they’re at the top end of the league for a reason, so it will be a real good challenge for us to show how much the boys have grasped how the manager wants to play.