'We mustn't give away any crazy penalties this time' - after seeing off Petershill 4-1, Bo'ness United gaffer Max Christie looks ahead to cup quarter-final at Bonnyrigg Rose

Bo'ness United manager Max Christie (Pic by Scott Louden)

Goals from Nick Locke, Ryan Stevenson, Gregor Nicol and Lewis Hawkins did the damage for the BUs before Petershill netted a late strike on the counter-attack.

“It was a very convincing win and I was pleased with the way we passed the ball at times,” said United boss Max Christie.

"Bonnyrigg away in the next round is a tough one. We’ve gone down there this season, competed well and got beaten (a 3-0 loss on February 19).

"And, in the last two games we’ve played against them, we gave away a total of six penalties. I think we need to be wary of that when we go back there.

"Looking back, I think four of them were penalties and you could argue against the other two. The last game we played there was 0-0 with 20 minutes to go and we were just giving them gifts.

"So we’ve got to go down there, play like adults, stand up and make sure there are no crazy penalties given away.

"It’s down to the players’ decision making and how good a player they are, I suppose.”