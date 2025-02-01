We made Livingston look bang average, reckons Falkirk boss John McGlynn despite defeat

FALKIRK, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 31: Falkirk manager John McGlynn during a William Hill Championship match between Falkirk and Livingston at The Falkirk Stadium, on January 31, 2025, in Falkirk, Scotland, (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

Falkirk boss John McGlynn reckons “only one team tried to play football” and that his side made Livingston look “bang average” despite being edged 2-1 last Friday night.

The Bairns’ William Hill Championship title hopes were dealt a blow by David Martindale’s outfit, with the defeat a first at home on league duty since April 2023.

The Lions’ led by two at the break thanks to Robbie Muirhead’s early penalty and an injury-time goal by Reece McAlear.

And despite a dominant Falkirk performance in the second half, and a 55th minute Brad Spencer penalty halving the deficit, the visitors held out for three points.

"Livingston are a good side and I thought we made them look bang average tonight,” McGlynn said.

"But we've played them three times now and we've not managed to get ourselves in the front.

"They created very little in the game. We've got two opportunities to go ahead, which changes the game because then they are trying to stop the game at every opportunity.

"Players going down and stopping the game and breaking the play because we were all over them.

“They had to change their shape, they were trying to do everything to try and stop us. They go away with the points, of course they do.

“It was a cheap penalty for us to give away, it's our free kick, the ball goes in.

"We dominated all the way up to half time. I believe we dominated the game and continued to do that in the second half.

"We got the goal back ten minutes into the second half, which gives us loads of time to go and equalise and perhaps go and win the game.

Which we've done our upmost to do that. I can't fault the players' effort and commitment and everything.

"We just didn't get that little bit of football god shining on us to get us a second goal.

"They just killed the game at every opportunity. Free kicks, the bookings they should have had, they got, but they should have had. It sounds like sour grapes.

“I'm just being honest. It's just the way I see the game. There's only one team trying to play football.”

Falkirk now host Partick Thistle at home next Saturday as they look to take advantage of their game in hand.

McGlynn added: “It's disappointing, but if we play like that between now and the end of the season and have that commitment and that effort, we'll not be far away."