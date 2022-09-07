'We lost cheap goals' - Bo'ness United assistant boss Ian Little assesses fourth straight league defeat

Bo'ness United assistant boss Ian Little reckons defensive errors are costing BUs

Although Jekyll and Hyde-like United – who had started this season’s league campaign brilliantly with four wins and a draw – led 1-0 last weekend thanks to Tom Grant’s early strike following a drop ball, a 25-yard free-kick by Broomhill’s Aiden McLaughlin levelled the scores on the stroke of half-time.

Home keeper Musa Dibaga looked suspect for that goal and again appeared at fault as he was beaten by Callum Wilson’s 20-yard free-kick on 62 minutes.

Although Lennon Walker – on as a substitute after missing three games with a back injury – made it 2-2 10 minutes later when converting Dan Watt’s square ball, there was later heartache for the BUs when Broomhill’s Ryan Tierney headed in following a corner.

“We did start this season well – scoring goals and not conceding – and now it’s flipped the opposite way,” Max Christie’s right-hand man Little told The Falkirk Herald.

"Saturday there was the first time we’d scored in four games but we lost cheap goals.

"For their first goal their boy had a shot, Musa didn’t get over the top of it and it was a bit of a mistake from him. But Musa is a class goalkeeper so I’m sure he’ll bounce back from that no problem.

"He also made a mistake from the free-kick goal and for their winner our defenders didn’t react quickly enough after their short corner.

"It’s disappointing getting beaten but I think we’ve actually played quite well in most of the games.

"We should maybe have got in front – even by a couple of goals – but it has just not happened for us and we’ve made a wee mistake and lost a goal.

"We just need to try and turn it around again and be positive for ourselves.

"The boys have just got to believe in themselves and we maybe need to try and tighten up at the back. We are missing Nicky Locke back there.

"But with the squad we have we should be able to cover for that.”

On goalscorer Walker’s welcome return from injury, Little said: “It’s definitely a big boost having him back. He’s lively, great to watch and very positive when he gets the ball and goes forward.”