We know we can always score goals, says Irvine after comeback win
Bo’ness Athletic boss Willie Irvine said his side’s belief that they can score goals was the key to their comeback 3-2 win on Saturday in the East of Scotland first division conference X.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 9:00 am
Late goals from Jonny Mitchell and Grant Rose sealed the three points, with Tiwi Daramola also getting another goal for his tally in the first half.
"We showed great character to win the game being down 2-1 with 15 minutes to go,” said the coach.
"The conditions were terrible too and with six first team players out it was one of them where I would have taken the points however they came.
"Grant deserved that goal today and we move onto our cup game against Renfrew on Saturday in a good place.”