'We just need to educate them a little bit' - Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith on his side's Scottish Cup defeat to Livingston

The Warriors took the lead against David Martindale's side through Nicky Jamieson’s header, but the Lions sealed progression to the fifth round with three early goals in the second half.

On his side’s dogged display, Naysmith told the Falkirk Herald: “Livingston had a lot of possession throughout the game and they got into good areas, but in the main we defended well. We limited them to very few shots on target in the first half.

“We got a goal from a corner through Nicky (Jamieson) which we worked on, which was really pleasing. Of course at that point you think about an upset being on the cards, but we knew Livi would come at us in the second half.

(Photo: SNS Group/Simon Wootton)

“That first fifteen minutes was the period of the game we could have done better in and the three quick-fire goals were disappointing. The second one was a world class goal but the other two were avoidable.

“With half an hour to go it would have been easy to fold at 3-1 against a top team but fair play to the guys because they didn’t let their heads go down. It was probably the right result.

“The players are working extremely hard for us and we need to just educate the guys further in terms of shape and positioning.”

Stenhousemuir now return to league action on Saturday afternoon with a home match against Elgin City.

(Photo: SNS Group/Simon Wootton)

The Ochilview side dropped a place in League 2 table over the weekend and Naysmith is keen to see his team start climbing the table sooner rather than later.

"We need to keep putting points on the board,” boss Naysmith said. “We have two home games coming up, with Elgin up first then Dumbarton.

"When I was at Edinburgh, we played Elgin five or six times and I was very impressed with them. I know them well and they have a team that has been there for a while. They have that continuity.

"The focal point of their team is Kane Hester and we need to watch him closely. He is a goalscorer.”

(Photo: Scott Louden)

(Photo: Scott Louden)