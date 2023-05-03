'We have underachieved' - Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith vows to 'fix' issues over the summer after play-off push ends

That loss at Stair Park on Saturday afternoon leaves Naysmith’s team winless in five matches, stuck in mid-table ahead of Annan Athletic at Ochilview this weekend.

“It is so frustrating,” the boss admitted to Warriors TV looking back on the performance. “It was a comfy game up until they scored. We didn’t look in too much trouble but we gave away a really poor goal. It was uncharacteristic of Ross (Forbes) to lose the ball like that.

“It was out of nothing from our own throw in. The thing that wasn’t good was our reaction to going a goal down, the truth is that we just didn’t really have one at all.

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith on the touchline (Photo: Scott Louden)

“The second goal was even worse than the first one and we have really got back into some bad habits over the past few games. We are conceding poor goals and it is affecting the players confidence.

“We’ve went on a really bad run at the worst possible time. After the game we had a real chat with the group and we had an honest conversation about everything.

“One of the guys mentioned another problem this season has been that when the team goes behind, they haven’t been able to get back into games, and that is a valid point, and something we also need to fix.

“Because in this league you must be able to fight back and take something from a game. The teams I set up are always at it and in games, so of course it hurts when you see a performance like that because after half an hour, we didn’t do much at all.

“It is up to me to change these things. I got the job for a reason. We had good results when I first came into the club but the results since then haven’t been good enough.

“With the ability in this squad, we should be in those play-offs, but ability doesn’t win you football matches and it isn’t everything. We have been lacking in certain areas this season and there is no point not fronting up about it. I am not trying to throw people under a bus but this cannot happen again next season.

