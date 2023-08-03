'We have to get off to a flyer' - Falkirk captain Stephen McGinn ahead of League 1 start against Annan Athletic

That 0-0 draw with Montrose and 4-0 loss to Airdrie proved costly, with Dunfermline being allowed to build up an early lead at the top.

This time around, looking ahead to Annan Athletic at home this Saturday on opening day, veteran McGinn believes the Bairns need to be the ones that get off to a flyer.

“The fans don’t want to hear us talk about doing it (winning the league),” he said.

Falkirk captain Stephen McGinn in action during the Viaplay Cup group stages (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“They’ve heard that all before for the past few years.

“We simply need to start the season well and not look back after that.

“Last season, we started with a draw and a defeat. One point out of six isn’t enough and it set us back.

“We have to get off to a flyer and show that intent.

“Simply put, we need to win more matches than last year and that has to start now.

“We know League 1 is tough but we have to work around the challenges the teams possess.

“Annan Athletic got promoted last year and they have a trip to the biggest team in the league with the biggest crowd, so of course they will give that extra 10%.

“It is a massive game for them just as it is for us.

“For long spells last season, we were excellent at home and we need that to happen again. If we want to win the league, we need to win basically every game at home.”

Falkirk defeated Peterhead 4-1 last weekend to round off their Viaplay Cup group-stage campaign.

Despite picking up eight points from four outings, the Bairns narrowly missed out on a second-round spot.

McGinn says his team can take belief from their early-season performances, explaining: “We feel like we are in a much better position now than we were last year at this stage.

"Actually in the Viaplay Cup, despite not getting through, we thought our performances overall were much better than last year.

"We drew two games last year and stuttered over the line against Clyde.

“This time around, we were really unlucky not to win the group. It was a last-minute wonder goal that tipped the group in Partick Thistle’s favour and I honestly felt we edged them over the piece.

“But for us, this season the cup competitions aren’t the be all and end all. Of course we want to win every game because that is what this club demand, but I think it is fair to say all that matters this season is getting Falkirk back into the Championship.”

One issue that did plague Falkirk throughout July was the concession of cheap goals, having failed to keep a clean sheet in any of the four matches, including two outings against League 2 sides.

“We do leave ourselves open at times with the way we play,” McGinn explained. “You don’t want to get used to that, though, losing cheap goals. We need to be ruthless with our defending and not let these things happen.

“The Peterhead goal was a mistake but it wasn’t just that. There were different ways we could have stopped that goal happening at source.