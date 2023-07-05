'We have that understanding already' - Calvin Miller reveals past Celtic link-up with Falkirk boss John McGlynn will help bring the best out in him

The ex-Celtic youth ace, who was left at Championship side Greenock Morton, joined the Bairns in the summer and is already loving life under the 61-year-old’s stewardship.

"I have gelled in really well with the guys,” Miller told the Falkirk Herald after the side’s 3-0 friendly win over Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic on Tuesday. “That is a good few sessions under my belt now and I am loving it here.

“It is all about fitness at the moment and that is us three games in now so you can see the levels building up and the sharpness coming back.

Calvin Miller on the ball against Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic on Tuesday night (Pics by Michael Gillen)

“It is hard at the start but you get over the toughness and it just comes back naturally.”

Miller, 25, has already worked alongside McGlynn during his time at the Premiership champions, with the boss then part of the scouting team under Brendan Rodgers, and he is looking forward to playing in an attacking team again.

He explained: “I want to play exciting football and this team will do that and get better and better. There is more to come.

“I want to be playing in an attacking team that dominates and has all the possession, and scores a ton of goals. I think you can see that the gaffer is trying to do that here and you saw it start to come through last season.

Miller reckons his time at Celtic alongside McGlynn will help make the move a seamless process