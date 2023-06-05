'We have overcome the odds this season' - Dunipace boss Danny Smith proud of side's exploits despite cup final defeat

After losing out in the King Cup final last month to Lochore Welfare, the Denny outfit were defeated 4-0 by Third Division title winners Bo’ness Athletic on Sunday in the final competitive match of the campaign.

On the match, he admitted Morgan Galloway’s saved spot kick at 0-0 was key.

“If we had gotten that first goal then it would have really made an impact on the game,” Smith said. “The truth is that I think we needed the first goal today. They then go up the park and get a goal a minute later – that has been the story of our season.

04-06-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. EDINBURGH. Meggetland Sports Complex. East of Scotland League Cup Final. Bo'ness Athletic v Dunipace FC. Danny Smith.

“Fair play to Bo’ness Athletic, everyone knows just how good a side they are. I wish them all the best in the Second Division.

“They come out after the break and get a couple of quick goals and at that point the game was done. They have some right good players.

“What I told the group after the game was that I was proud of them, because there is no shame in losing a League Cup final. Every other team of the East of Scotland (league system) wanted to be here but they weren’t.

“We were missing bodies and we gave it everything. For a club of our size to reach two cup finals is quite something. We have overcome the odds as such.

04-06-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. EDINBURGH. Meggetland Sports Complex. East of Scotland League Cup Final. Bo'ness Athletic v Dunipace FC. A minute silence in memory of Cameron Shanks.

Looking ahead, the boss said: “We will work on what we need to over the summer to make sure we are competing at these levels again. That has to be the goal. This club wasn’t anywhere near where we are now a few years ago.”