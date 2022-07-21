'We have four centre-backs and I can't seem to get them on the pitch' - John McGlynn reacts to Falkirk's bonus point win over Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

His side picked up a bonus point on Wednesday night against the Rosey Posey to all but seal progression through to the second round of the Premier Sports Cup – but the match saw the Bairns finish with three left-backs on the pitch.

On the night, a Callumn Morrison goal was cancelled out by a Lewis Turner spot kick.

Speaking to the Herald, the boss looked back on the match with irritation.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn wasn't pleased with his side's performance against Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic (Photos: Michael Gillen)

“It felt just like the Morton game to be honest,” McGlynn said. “The performance wasn’t great overall. I thought the first 25/30 minutes were excellent and got ourselves one up, and it probably should have been two.

“Callumn Morrison scored a great goal and him and Ryan Williamson really caused them trouble at that point, which was our game plan.

“But we didn’t take advantage of our dominance then, if we did I think it would have been to big a mountain for Bonnyrigg to climb.

“Losing Liam Henderson was a blow. He was the one bit of height we had in the defence and it forced Leon McCann to go into centre-back.

Callumn Morrison opened the scoring with an inch-perfect free-kick

“We had three left-backs in the back four and that isn’t ideal. Our four centre-backs can’t seem to get on the pitch.

“It was a big thing as they had a big striker in Kieran McGachie up there and he caused us trouble.

“The penalty came from a set-play that was then played back in. It hit Aidan Nesbitt’s hand and it was a clear one.

“It was game on then and it gave them encouragement.

Lewis Turner celebrates equalising from the penalty spot for the hosts

“I was pleased that we won the bonus point but the performance was disappointing.

“At the end it was frustrating seeing them have the chance to win it. We had people on different wavelengths and they got through on goal.”

With Henderson going off after picking up a knock, he also confirmed Rangers duo Kai Kennedy and Juan Alegria won’t feature in the group stages of the cup.

He further voiced his frustration, saying they are great signings, if he can get them on the park.

Falkirk now take on Clyde on Saturday knowing a point will see them top Group D

“I’d be even happier to get them on the pitch,” he said.

“Kai Kennedy has picked up an injury and he is going for a scan. The assumption from Rangers is that he will need to get an operation.

“That will need to be confirmed by the specialist but it looks like he will be out for 4-8 weeks.

“Juan Alegria has came here with a knock too. Rangers think he will need an extra week of training before he can play.”

Meanwhile, defender Coll Donaldson was involved in the warm-up at New Douglas Park and is expected to return in the near future.