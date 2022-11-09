'We have been under achieving' - Bo'ness United boss Max Christie looking higher up table after picking up four points from two games

Hat-trick hero Jamie McCormack scores to put Bo'ness United 2-0 up against Dalbeattie Star (Pics by Scott Louden)

Jamie Hamilton’s 33rd-minute flag kick was headed in by Jamie McCormack for 1-0 before the BUs’ advantage was doubled four minutes later when McCormack shot in Tom Grant’s delivery.

Another Grant corner was then nodded in by Nicky Locke on 39 minutes.

The one-way traffic continued in the second-half as Hamilton converted a 58th-minute Alassan Jones pass before McCormack completed his hat-trick from a 79th-minute penalty given for David Taylor’s foul on home sub Zander Miller.

Bo’ness manager United boss Max Christie looks on

Miller shot in the hosts’ sixth goal six minutes from time before Grant’s spectacular long range strike rounded things off in the second minute of injury time.

Delighted BU boss Max Christie told the Falkirk Herald: “Getting goals from corners was something we thought we should have been doing better because we’ve got good kickers and big guys.

"It’s all about delivery and a desire to get on the end of it and we had that on Saturday. That was encouraging.

"Jamie McCormack was like Roy of the Rovers on Saturday. He was up and down that pitch and looked like he was a boy enjoying himself.

"What you get from Jamie when he goes to full-back is incredible energy to get up the pitch and attack as well as defend.

"He’s a very good defender and he was outstanding.”

United followed up their weekend win with a 1-1 league draw at Cowdenbeath on Tuesday evening.

Despite dominating the opening 23 minutes, Christie’s side failed to take their scoring chances and they went behind to the Blue Brazil’s first attack when Scott Sinclair’s scuffed shot was fumbled into the net by Musa Dibaga.

Bo’ness snatched a point on 73 minutes when Tom Grant’s fine shot found the bottom corner.

They are 10th in the table with 25 points from 16 matches ahead of visiting league leaders Rangers B at Dumbarton this Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.

Christie said: “I think we’ve under achieved so far. We need to start picking up points and winning games.

"It’s not just me saying it, all the players are frustrated as well with how we’ve done overall.

"It’s been down to individual errors in tight games where the first goal’s the winner against good teams.

"Hopefully we can get rid of those and go on a wee run. That’s what we need to do now. There’s no excuses, we need to turn up and perform.

“Rangers B drew 2-2 at Tranent Juniors at the weekend. And they’re going to have more of the ball than us you would expect.

"So we’ve got to stay in the game and take our chances when we get them.”

Christie doesn’t think a top six finish, or better, for United this term is an unreasonable target for the Newtown Park outfit.

"Let’s see where we go,” he added. “Every game’s difficult.