'We have a duty to entertain' - Camelon Juniors boss Gordon Wylde wants to give fans value for money

The Mariners sit on maximum points so far in the East of Scotland Second Division, and look well placed to push for promotion back to the top tier.

"I am not getting carried away with our start to the season,” Wylde said. “We still have ways in which we can improve and we have a duty to entertain those who come along to our games.

"The gate price has gone up by a pound and eight quid doesn’t seem like much but it is tough times we are living in now and people rightfully want value for money – and it shouldn’t be any different when it comes to a football fan going to watch their team.

Recent signing Steven Thicot in action against Lochore (Photo: Kristopher Dowell)

“The stadium is looking great and our groundsman Gary has given us a pitch to be proud of and we need to harness that and play a style that other teams wouldn’t have the luxury of being able to do.”

Former Hibs ace Steven Thicot netted his first Camelon goal during the Lochore victory and boss Wylde hailed the impact of the veteran midfielder, who signed earlier this month.

He said: “When we found out he was local and available, our director of football Steven Allison met with him and it was clear straight away that he liked what we are trying to do here.