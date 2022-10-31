That victory, which was only the Falkirk sides second of the campaign, saw Daniel McDonald net a stoppage-time winner much to the delight of the boss.

"It was a nice moment,” he said to the Falkirk Herald. “Daniel is a great boy and he has had his troubles with injuries recently. I was just relived that we took one of our chances because that has been our downfall so far this season.

"We had so many chances on Saturday again and it felt like it could have been one of those days again. I mean it wasn’t just okay chances, we had numerous guilt-edged chances that we had to put away.

"They had most of the ball and Si (Simon Ferry) has built a really strong side for this level of football. I know that we wouldn’t have won that game earlier on in the campaign which shows that we are progressing as a team.

"I’ve said from the start of the season that we were creating chances and that is promising – if you aren’t then that is when you are in trouble. This group deserved a moment like that.

"We are a tight-knit group. I loved watching the reaction of the bench when the goal went in. Our other striker is jumping about delighted for Daniel and he is his direct competition. Everyone here is desperate to do well."

Shire now face a Gala Fairydean Rovers side coming off the back of a stunning and surprising win over table-topping Rangers B last time out.

Ure’s side moved up into sixteenth place in the table on 12 points after Saturday’s result – but they are currently nine points behind the Borders outfit, who sit in tenth spot on 21 points.

“There is no point in looking too far ahead,” Ure added. “We have to take it game by game at the moment due to our position in the table and that is the honest truth.

"They had a superb result against a Rangers side who are genuinely the best I’ve seen in this league. We played them a few weeks back and they were on a different level.

"So for Gala to beat them is a big upset and they’ll be brimming with confidence.”