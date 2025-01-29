We had a point to prove against Raith Rovers, says Falkirk ace Tom Lang
The Bairns exited the Scottish Cup the previous weekend to Barry Robson’s side, and they headed to Stark’s Park for Saturday’s William Hill Championship encounter having not won in three outings.
But they put to bed any hint of a mid-season collapse with a 2-0 win over the Kirkcaldy side – with centre-back Lang coming back into the side for his first competitive match since March last year.
“I thought the boys were outstanding to a man,” he said of the performance. “I thought everyone put in such a shift today. We had a point to prove today after the disappointment of being knocked out of the cup.
"It's not always going to be pretty football and I think today showed that. We rolled up the sleeves, won the second balls, played the ball in behind, and the attackers worked their socks off.
"We were desperate for a win today and we were so happy that we were able to do that. Obviously, it being the first game back for me makes it even sweeter."
The English centre-back, 27, was part of a three-man backline alongside Coll Donaldson and Liam Henderson.
And Lang reckons the three points gained shows that Falkirk have a plan B when it is required.
He added: “It’s important to be able to adjust when need be. We looked at how they played last week and we thought the best idea would be to match it. They pressed us really well last week and we thought the best option today was to go a bit longer than we usually would.
“It's not like us, but it just shows that we've got another side to our game. The most important thing is the three points. It's the only thing that really matters.
"We want to play good football but if teams set up to maybe play against that and set traps then we can do it. It's going to be massive from now to the end of the season.”
Returning Lang is now looking forward to playing a big role in the Bairns’ title tilt with the team sitting two points clear at the top with a game in hand.
“I'm so just relieved now to be back,” he said. “Hopefully I can play a big part from now to the end of the season and help the boys do what we want to set out to do this season.”
