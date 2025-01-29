We had a point to prove against Raith Rovers, says Falkirk ace Tom Lang

KIRKCALDY, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 25: Falkirk's Tom Lang celebrates at fulltime during a William Hill Championship match between Raith Rovers and Falkirk at Stark's Park, on January 25, 2025, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Tom Lang said his Falkirk team-mates “had a point to prove” after they grabbed revenge on his former side Raith Rovers last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bairns exited the Scottish Cup the previous weekend to Barry Robson’s side, and they headed to Stark’s Park for Saturday’s William Hill Championship encounter having not won in three outings.

But they put to bed any hint of a mid-season collapse with a 2-0 win over the Kirkcaldy side – with centre-back Lang coming back into the side for his first competitive match since March last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought the boys were outstanding to a man,” he said of the performance. “I thought everyone put in such a shift today. We had a point to prove today after the disappointment of being knocked out of the cup.

KIRKCALDY, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 25: Falkirk's Tom Lang and Raith Rovers' Finlay Pollock in action during a William Hill Championship match between Raith Rovers and Falkirk at Stark's Park, on January 25, 2025, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

"It's not always going to be pretty football and I think today showed that. We rolled up the sleeves, won the second balls, played the ball in behind, and the attackers worked their socks off.

"We were desperate for a win today and we were so happy that we were able to do that. Obviously, it being the first game back for me makes it even sweeter."

The English centre-back, 27, was part of a three-man backline alongside Coll Donaldson and Liam Henderson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Lang reckons the three points gained shows that Falkirk have a plan B when it is required.

He added: “It’s important to be able to adjust when need be. We looked at how they played last week and we thought the best idea would be to match it. They pressed us really well last week and we thought the best option today was to go a bit longer than we usually would.

“It's not like us, but it just shows that we've got another side to our game. The most important thing is the three points. It's the only thing that really matters.

"We want to play good football but if teams set up to maybe play against that and set traps then we can do it. It's going to be massive from now to the end of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning Lang is now looking forward to playing a big role in the Bairns’ title tilt with the team sitting two points clear at the top with a game in hand.

“I'm so just relieved now to be back,” he said. “Hopefully I can play a big part from now to the end of the season and help the boys do what we want to set out to do this season.”