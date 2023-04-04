News you can trust since 1845
We got through and that is all that matters, Pace boss Danny Smith happy with cup win over Armadale

Dunipace manager Danny Smith says his side should have been ‘out of sight’ on Saturday afternoon, after needing a last-gasp penalty to defeat Third Division outfit Armadale Thistle 3-2 in the East of Scotland League Cup second round.

By Ben Kearney
Published 4th Apr 2023, 04:01 BST- 1 min read
Dunipace boss Danny Smith (Photo: Michael Gillen)
The Pace went two goals up through Liam McCroary and Sam Colley, but two second-half strikes from the East Lothian outfit hauled them back into the tie, with a late spot-kick from Michael Wallace winning the match for Smith’s side.

“We were comfortable overall,” the boss told the Falkirk Herald. “But we did managed to make it a wee bit nervy at the end of the game and it shouldn’t haven’t gotten to that point. We were cruising it at 2-0 and we were in total control – but we made a couple of individual errors and they cost us.

"They got one goal back and you think fair enough, but when they get the second to level it on the 90-minute mark then you think it isn’t your day. But fair play to the guys because they reacted straight away to it.

"We kicked off and Sam Colley has been really positive and beaten a couple of Armadale players and won us a penalty. Michael Wallace then stepped up and put it away.

"I was really pleased that we didn’t have to go through extra-time and an extra half an hour of football because that wouldn’t have benefitted anyone. We got there in the end and we are in the next round, that is all mattered going into the match.”

Dunipace now travel to Treaton Park on Saturday afternoon to take on First Division bottom club Kennoway Star Hearts.

