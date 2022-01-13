'We got our identity back' - Bo'ness United boss Max Christie hails his troops after 2-1 win over Cumbernauld Colts

Matty Flynn scores to put Bo'ness United 1-0 up against Cumbernauld Colts (Pic by Scott Louden)

The mood had been low down Newtown Park way with the BUs having lost 1-0 to bottom club Vale of Leithen – the Borders club’s first win in two years – and been defeated 4-1 by Celtic B, in their previous two league fixtures.

"It’s a massive win for us,” Christie told the Falkirk Herald. “I just thought for a couple of games we’d lost our identity a wee bit.

"Passing it about for passing’s sake and not creating chances.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bo'ness United gaffer Max Christie watches Saturday's action at Newtown Park

"So we worked hard on trying to what we’re about – being direct, getting it forward but not just hoofing it anywhere.

"And I saw that on Saturday. We had our identity back and looked a good side so we’re pleased at that.”

In a storming start, Bo’ness hit the front against Colts after just four minutes when Matty Flynn converted a cross from the right.

After several other chances for the hosts had been missed, it was finally 2-0 when Jamie McCormack headed in after Danny Galbraith’s free-kick to the back post had been knocked down by Murray Carstairs.

Jamie McCormack is mobbed after putting Bo'ness 2-0 up against Cumbernauld

Although Colts netted a 72nd minute tap in through Ewan MacPherson, Bo’ness held on to win.

“We played very well,” Christie added. “We were back to being much more direct, much more crosses into the box and passing the ball forward a hell of a lot quicker.

"And our midfield was much more advanced so I was much happier. We had people in the right places, where we asked them to be and wide players doing what we’re demanding of them – get the ball in the box.

"We played at a tempo and had a great spirit so it’s what you’d expect from a Bo’ness team.

"All that was great but we should have been out of sight. We should have been about three or four up but we weren’t and they got one back.

"We missed absolute sitters to put the game out of sight and have a comfortable afternoon.

"And at the end we were glad for the final whistle to be honest.

"They had beaten us 4-1 at their place so we knew they were a decent side playing to a good standard in the Lowland League.

"So it was good to get the win, especially with the time we’ve had of late.”

Bo’ness, 12th with 29 points from 21 games, are in league action at University of Stirling this Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.

"We go to Stirling on Saturday and we have to do better on bigger pitches,” Christie said. “There are some massive pitches in the league at Dumbarton, Airdrie, Alloa, Berwick and Stirling.

"Big, big pitches and the game can get stretched. At Stirling we need to go and have that athleticism, dynamism and legs to go and get a result.”

Striker Zander Miller remains out long term as he recovers from a broken leg. Nicky Locke is battling a niggle but otherwise the BUs are at full strength.

"I wouldn’t expect Zander to play football this season but he’ll tell me differently,” Christie said.

"It would be fantastic for the club but the main thing is he’s back, he’s getting healthy and he’s going to be all right.

"Zander is definitely our main striker. He scores between 25 and 30 goals a year.