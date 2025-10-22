'We fell way short': Camelon Juniors gaffer Tam Scobbie 'seething' at first league loss

Tam Scobbie was not a happy man after watching Camelon defeat (Pics Michael Gillen)

Camelon Juniors manager Tam Scobbie said he was “absolutely seething” after watching his side sustain their first league defeat of the 2025-2026 season in a 2-0 home reverse against Haddington Athletic last weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Camelon, who had won all nine of their previous East of Scotland Football League Premier Division fixtures this term, produced a massively below-par showing as second half goals by Robbie Peffers and Seamus Russell did the damage for the East Lothian visitors at the Moore Equipment Hire Stadium.

“I think the goals we conceded were criminal,” former Falkirk defender Scobbie, 37, told club media post match. “The first one comes from our corner where they’ve not got a guy up the park and they manage to counter on us 80, 90 yards, cut it back and score a goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s not acceptable at any level and it’s not going to be accepted here.

Camelon skipper Jordan Kirkpatrick gets stuck in against Haddington

"I spoke to them before the game about recovery runs and working hard and we fell way short of the levels that we expect at this club.

"I’m going away tonight and it’s probably the first time I’ve been at the club where I’m absolutely seething in terms of the performance that we’ve shown here today.

"At times we played some nice football but if you don’t do the basics, work hard and outwork the team that you play against then you are going to get found out in this league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And we never showed up so we need to take our medicine and move on.

Camelon (in red) battling against visitors Haddington Athletic

"But it’s something that’s probably been coming after the last few performances.

"I’ve had a good chat with them in there about it. We now need to dust ourselves down. This one is going to sting, I’m not too pleased.”

The defeat means that the Mariners are fourth in the table on 27 points from ten league fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scobbie’s men face a huge match this Saturday as they host Johnstone Burgh in a second round Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup tie which kicks off at 3pm.

Also on Scottish Cup second round duty tomorrow in a 7.30pm kick-off are Bo’ness Athletic, who are at home to Linlithgow Rose.

Willie Irvine’s side won 3-0 at Penicuik Athletic in the EoS Premier Division last Saturday to go sixth on 21 points from 11 matches.