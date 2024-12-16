'We don't need to sell' - Falkirk boss John McGlynn confident of keeping Keelan Adams beyond January amid Rangers interest

Keelan Adams celebrates his second Falkirk goal (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk boss John McGlynn reckons interest in Keelan Adams from club’s across the UK – including Rangers – is only natural after the full-back’s flying start to the season.

The right-back, 23, has impressed for the Bairns this season in the William Hill Championship, and is subject to interest from the Ibrox giants and a number of clubs across the UK including Swansea and Leeds United.

In-form Adams has grabbed three goals and five assists from his 24 outings in all competitions this season for the Falkirk, making the starting spot his own after impressing in pre-season at centre-back.

On reports suggesting Adams has been scouted in person by Rangers on numerous occasions, McGlynn said: “I’d be surprised if there wasn't (interest) in Keelan because he has been so good.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn says the club are a strong position to keep a hold of Keelan Adams (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"I’d be disappointed if there was no interest. Whether it materialises into anything, who knows. Certainly, no one has came to me yet an enquired.

“We’re very happy with Keelan and that’s what we extended his contract by a year.

"We hope for him to be here for the foreseeable and certainly beyond this window.

"It is all good so far. We’ve brought in money financially from our cup runs and our fans backing.

"We’ve played Celtic and Hearts and that has brought in money – we don’t need to sell.”

It has been a meteoric rise for the ex-Hearts youngster, who has made his way up the pyramid, playing for West of Scotland outfit Glasgow University as a student before playing with Cumbernauld Colts in the Lowland League.

Adams spent the second half of last season back on loan at the Broadwood team after signing for the Bairns on an initial two-and-a-half-year contract.