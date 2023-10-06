'We don't fear them but we certainly respect them' - Falkirk boss John McGlynn previews Hamilton showdown

John McGlynn says his Falkirk team ‘respect Hamilton Accies start to the season’ but don’t fear any opponents as he narrowed down the title battle to a two horse race between the sides.

Both sides sit on 22 points from their openi ng eight matches, with both teams yet to lose this campaign. The Bairns currently sit top of the table on goal difference.

"You wouldn’t expect there to be much between the two teams,” said boss McGlynn. “The SPFL computer couldn’t have worked it out any better, to have both teams playing each other at the end of the first quarter, neck and neck live on BBC Alba. Both teams are scoring goals and not conceding many.

“Both teams will be looking forward it. I know we are and they will be too. These matches are important. No one has a crystal ball but if you were judging it up until now, you are probably looking a two horse race.

Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Montrose FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 8. SPFL cinch League One. John McGlynn.

“When you look at it like that you can see how the head to heads could be important. Of course, points will be dropped elsewhere by both teams. But you need to try and win the head to heads, they will be significant in the long run.”

On opponents Hamilton Accies’ start, he added: “John (Rankin) is an up and coming coach. He is working his way up. He won a cup last season and you can see what he is trying to do with his group. They play a similar shape to us.

“We went along to the Hamilton game last Friday night. We already know all of the players well. They are all basically Championship players. The turnout has been big and they spend a fair bit putting the squad together.

“We don’t fear them but we certainly respect them. Every week there is a challenge and this is just another one. Montrose really gave us a game last weekend and that was out toughest yet which was good preparation for this one.”

Meanwhile, McGlynn reckons his squad selection will be similar to last weekend’s against Montrose, with the notable omission of midfielder Aidan Nesbitt.