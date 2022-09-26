'We didn't defend with enough personal pride' - East Stirlingshire boss Derek Ure bemused by 6-0 defeat at Bo'ness United

Derek Ure pictured during defeat at Bo'ness United (Pic by Alan Murray)

Ure’s men stand second bottom of the table with five points from nine games after a defeat which saw trialist defender Kevin Onanu dismissed after committing a professional foul which led to the BUs’ second goal from the penalty spot.

“Getting a man sent off certainly didn’t help the case,” Ure told the Falkirk Herald.

"But if we’re being honest I didn’t think we helped ourselves on Saturday as well.

"I think we’ve got to have a look within before we start pointing fingers elsewhere.

"The referee has made his decision and by the letter of the law he's potentially correct. Our player pulled the boy back when he was going through and made no attempt for the ball.

"But we shouldn’t have been in that position. We should have dealt with it before it got to that situation.”

"The sending off fell in line with everything that we did on Saturday. We just made poor choices as a group, some things that you just can’t legislate for and I can’t explain.

"It was a bad day at the office to say the least. I thought we were far too open.

"We didn’t defend with enough personal pride in my opinion.”

Shire have a home league game against Spartans on Wednesday.

They are then away to Cowdenbeath on Saturday.