'We did what any team would do' - Dyes boss Wylde on 2-2 draw with Bo'ness Athletic

Syngenta manager Gordon Wylde (Pictures: Michael Gillen)

Veteran hitman Andy Rodgers put the Dyes ahead with a sweet volley, with the away side scoring twice through Tiwi Daramola to lead going into the final few moments.

However, while Willie Irvine’s men were celebrating their goal, the referee allowed Syngenta to restart and they darted up the pitch to equalise.

Lennon Pirrie slotted home to ensure the points were shared, with Whitburn now back to top spot.

Bo'ness goalkeeper Fraser Currid keeps out a header from close range

Speaking to the Herald, he said of the match: “It’s a better point for us than it is for Bo’ness. You can look at it as two points dropped for both teams but we still have a game in hand over them.

“The match was a difficult one for us and at the end of the day it was local derby.

“It was the biggest crowd we have had all season and the atmosphere was fantastic.

“The first-half wasn’t great but after the break both teams went for it. After going a goal up when they brought on some strength off the bench we did struggle.

Players battle for possession of the ball in midfield

“Andy’s (Rodgers) goal to open the scoring was sublime, to take in a 35-40 year pass over the top and put it into the top corner was just class.

“He’s one of the only folk on the park that could have did that.

“The penalty for them was soft in my eyes, but you have to go with the referees call.”

On the controversial goal, that had opposing boss Irvine enraged, he added: “At the end, I have never witnessed anything like it, but all I can say is that they were all in their own half.

Bo'ness Athletic manager Willie Irvine

“We’re not waiting for them to celebrate, the referee blows his whistle and off we went.

“People will say it is un-gentlemen like then so be it, if people want to say we are desperate then well we are.