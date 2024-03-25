'We did our bit' - John McGlynn on 4-1 Edinburgh City win as Falkirk close in on League One title

23-03-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Edinburgh City FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 30. SPFL cinch League One. John McGlynn.

The Bairns, who defeated the already relegated Citizens 4-1 thanks to four goals from Callumn Morrison, are within touching distance of promotion despite Hamilton Accies netting two late goals to deny a home title party.

“We did our bit, that was all we could do,” McGlynn said. “Personally I never thought it would be won today, but we had to make sure we did our job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I thought in the first half, as much as we were 2-0 up and could have been 3-0 or 4-0 up, it was scrappy, I didn’t think it was a great performance.

23-03-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Edinburgh City FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 30. SPFL cinch League One. Third goal Falkirk, Callumn Morrison 7.

“The second half was better, the football was better. We tweaked things at half-time, we probably had too many bodies in the middle.

“I put the wingers back out wide and it probably helped the flow of the game. Once we opened up a bit more we could have scored more.

"The fans made us aware of the Hamilton score but I wasn't focused on that. We were focused on what was happening on the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted we have done our job, four goals, an attacking performance, a big crowd. Hopefully we can get the job done next week.”

23-03-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Edinburgh City FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 30. SPFL cinch League One. Fourth goal Falkirk, Callumn Morrison 7.

On the trip to Links Park, with that match being shown live on BBC Alba at 5.30pm, McGlynn admits that is he is hoping Hamilton Accies can continue their recent resurgence in form against Queen of the South.

The third tier trophy could be sealed by the time the Bairns take to the pitch if John Rankin’s men slip up in their home outing.

He revealed: "I hadn't thought about that We'll wait and see. We'll know by five o'clock and we're kicking off at half five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll be focused on trying to do the job We want to win it on our own. Not by Hamilton dropping points next week.

"We want to go to Montrose and do the job ourselves regardless of what happens.