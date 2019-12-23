We deserved more from the game says Stenhousemuir boss Davie Irons

Stenhousemuir manager Davie Irons said that being on the end of a 3-1 defeat on Saturday was harsh on his players.

The Stenny boss thought that his side deserved more from their trip to Central Park to play Cowdenbeath and says he was disappointed with the result after his team had dominated the game for long spells.

“No disrespect, but I thought the scoreline flattered Cowdenbeath,” he said, “football-wise I thought we played really well.

“We got caught by a sucker punch in the second half. I think it was the first time they had gone up the park in a good while and they scored.

“It was disappointing because I thought the boys did really well.

“I think there are one or two issues that we need to address but over the piece I thought we were very unfortunate not to get something out of the game.”

Stenny fell behind to a goal from Michael Herd before equalising through Connor McBride.

After that the visitors had the bulk of possession but the Blue Brazil hit back with a further two goals from Harvey Swann and Jordan Allen to take the points.

“We started really well but they go up the park and score from a set piece” Irons said.

“That’s something we’ve spoken about, we allocate people but we’ve got caught cold.

“But we’ve got back in the game from a goal by Connor McBride who I thought was excellent, then we go and lose another goal.

“It’s a failing of ours at the moment – we can’t keep the ball out of our own net.

“That’s something we have to keep working at.” Irons also pointed to couple of strong shouts for a penalty during the match which could have resulted in a penalty, but were waved aside by referee Steven Reid.

“I thought we should have had a couple.

“I’m not going to say anything that’s going to get me into bother but you see it yourself and you wonder what they [the officials] are seeing. You think ‘am I seeing something different?’.

“But I think there was certainly a good case. The one on [Alan] Cook, definite. I don’t know how that one wasn’t given, and there was one on Mark McGuigan as well. But it wasn’t to be.

“Credit to Cowdenbeath. They’ve defended well, stuck in and got the third goal.”