'We could have had three more goals' - Swift reacts to Warriors victory over Montrose

The Ochilview side travelled to the League 1 outfit on Tuesday night and took maximum points from Links Park thanks to a second-half double from Euan O’Reilly.

Swift’s side now sit on six points in third spot, two behind Partick Thistle, who top the group.

“It was a good night,” he said of the match. “We were delighted with the result and the performance.

Stenhousemuir manager Stephen Swift (Photo: Alan Murray)

"We looked solid at the back and, to be honest, we could have had three more goals.

"To come away from a place like Montrose, which is so difficult at the best of times, complaining about not scoring more goals after a win, is a good sign.

"I am really proud of the players’ efforts. We have chopped and changed the team and still come out on top against a top League 1 team.

"That was seven changes from Saturday’s team, so it shows the real strength we have now.

“The guys that are coming into the team can do the damage and to win a match like that shows we are coming together nicely ahead of our league opener.”

Swift also took time to single out praise for match-winner O’Reilly.

The tricky wingers counter-attacking play impressed his boss.

"Euan was fantastic on the counter attack tonight and that is why we brought him to the club,” Swift said.

"When he left Airdrie, I wanted him here because of the directness and pace he offers. At our level, it really can make a difference and that showed tonight.

"His work rate across the park was great too and he chipped in at the back, which is what we want to see from him.

"He has a real energy about him and we know he can have a big season for us.”

Stenhousemuir now round off group B with a tough trip to Premiership newcomers Kilmarnock.

Last season, they won the Championship under boss Derek McInnes.