'We are winning games while not playing well, that is great' - Camelon boss Stewart Kenny praises his side after cup win

Camelon Juniors ensured they had a perfect November, beating Glenrothes 3-1 on Saturday in the East of Scotland qualifying cup fourth round.

By Ben Kearney
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 1:16am
Camelon manager Stewart Kenny (Pic: Scott Louden)
Goals from Mitch Taylor, Kyle Sampson and Kieran Anderson sealed the result for Stewart Kenny’s side.

The boss said of the result: “Listen, it wasn’t a great game. There was no tempo and I am surprised the match went ahead looking at the pitch, it must have been touch-and-go. We are winning games when not playing well, that is great.

"They had more of the ball overall but we are really doing well at being resolute and it is so important to keep building momentum as we go back into the league this weekend against Leith Athletic.”

