'We are winning games while not playing well, that is great' - Camelon boss Stewart Kenny praises his side after cup win

Camelon manager Stewart Kenny (Pic: Scott Louden)

Goals from Mitch Taylor, Kyle Sampson and Kieran Anderson sealed the result for Stewart Kenny’s side.

The boss said of the result: “Listen, it wasn’t a great game. There was no tempo and I am surprised the match went ahead looking at the pitch, it must have been touch-and-go. We are winning games when not playing well, that is great.

Advertisement Hide Ad