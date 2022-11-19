'We are very much Jekyll and Hyde' - John McGlynn reflects on Falkirk's 3-3 draw with Clyde

Goals from Callumn Morrison, Gary Oliver and Ola Lawal only salvaged a point for the Bairns in Hamilton – with Jim Duffy’s side leading twice in a topsy-turvy affair laden with excellent finishing from both teams.

That result, coupled with Dunfermline’s victory in Peterhead, sent Falkirk seven points behind the Pars in second spot.

"We are very much Jekyll and Hyde and even in the match itself we were bang average at points,” boss McGlynn admitted looking back on the match. “If that happens you run the risk of losing goals and that was what happened.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn on the touchline against Clyde (Pics by Michael Gillen)

“Before we scored the opening goal of the game we should have been ahead. It was a really good goal by Callumn Morrison, but we had three or four really good chances before that and somehow or another we’ve managed to play our way out the game.

“We gave the ball to Clyde and provided them with an opportunity to get back into the game. When they took that chance the boy (Steven) Thicot has time to take his shot because we only half-cleared it.

“They took real encouragement from that and they looked the stronger team heading into half time. We lose possession five minutes before the break and they get the ball into the box and score again. They were lethal and clinical – but that is football. In the second half they had one real chance and they took it too.

“It was a good goal at a good time from us when Gary Oliver scored and he took it really well. Not long after that we find ourselves 3-2 down and it should be us that is taking the ascendancy.

Ola Lawal had a mixed day, scoring from a superb curling effort while also playing a hand in a couple of the Clyde goals

“We had to fight back again and we did that. Ola Lawal does well to score but he lost possession for their goal not long before that. We lost three goals and that is disappointing because if you are having to score four goals to win a game, you aren’t doing yourself any favours. We have to do better if we want to win this league.”

Falkirk's backline couldn't handle on-from striker Jordan Allan, who scored twice on the day