'We are very fortunate' - Dunipace's destiny in our own hands, admits boss Danny Smith as title race heats up
That 4-1 victory at Westfield against the Prestonpans’ outfit, thanks to a Liam Craig double and goals from Conor Kelly and recent signing Aiden McAvoy, leaves the Denny side sitting pretty – with seven league outings remaining, and the Pace actually have five of those upcoming at home, including a clash against Newtongrange Star on the final day of the season.
"We are very fortunate, it doesn’t matter what anyone else does,” Smith explained. “We only have Newtongrange to play away next and at home on the final day whereas the other teams all have each other to play up the top-end.
"In that sense something has to give. They can’t all pick up maximum points. We have four home games in a row coming up too and we have been excellent at our place.”
He added: “Our league form has been outstanding for a long time. Since the Whitburn match that was abandoned (in injury-time with Dunipace leading 1-0) we have just went from strength to strength.
“The goal for us to continue our form. That won’t be easy and we do have some key injuries but we are getting the same performances even without them and that shows how good our squad is now.”
Dunipace travel to second division Easthouses Lily this Saturday in the East of Scotland League Cup first round before travelling to Newtongrange next weekend for a crucial league clash.