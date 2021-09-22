'We are explosive going forward' - Bo'ness Athletic correspondent Derek Oliver praises goal crazy strikers

Tiwi Daramola scores to put Bo'ness Athletic 4-1 up against Thornton Hibs (Pic by Scott Louden)

Athletic hammered Thornton Hibs 12-1 in Saturday’s home Alex Jack Cup third round clash before thumping Lochgelly Albert 7-0 in Tuesday night’s East of Scotland Qualifying Cup second round encounter.

Incredibly, Athletic have now netted 78 goals in 14 league and cup games this season, 50 of which have been shared between strikers Scott Sinclair (28 goals) and Tiwi Daramola (22).

"The team is playing very well as a unit,” Athletic secretary Derek Oliver told the Falkirk Herald.

"We appear to be explosive going forward, there’s a good feeling around the club at the moment.

"The players are playing at their optimum levels and the results are a credit to the way that they’re handling themselves both on and off the park.”

There were some mitigating circumstances surrounding Saturday’s 12-1 scoreline, as Thornton Hibs didn’t have any substitutes despite their pre-match teamsheet claiming that they had two available replacements.

Unfortunately this wasn't the case, meaning they had to play the whole of the second-half with only nine men after Dean McMillan and Darren Ormiston both had to go off injured.

By then the damage had already been done as Bo'ness were 5-1 up at that stage and it was looking as if an abacus would be required to keep the score after the interval.

Man of the match was undoubtedly Daramola, as he netted no fewer than five times and also earned his side a penalty.

Daramola opened the scoring from an acute angle in the fourth minute then turned provider in the 16th minute with a pass to Sinclair to make it two.

When Darren Ormiston reduced the deficit in the 29th minute there were some who thought that the Hibs might stage a comeback.

In football, though, there's a well known adage that a team is at their most vulnerable just after they've scored and this was proved within seconds of the restart as Christopher Ogilvie re-established his side's two goal lead.

Daramola struck again two minutes later and then, in injury time, Sinclair's terrific free-kick made it five.

The second-half was always going to be a damage limitation exercise and although Sinclair (46), Daramola (56 & 63), Sinclair (pen 68), Ogilvie (72), Grant Rose (75) and Daramola (83) all found the net, slack finishing and good saves from overworked Callum Doran kept the margin of defeat to only 11!

Moving onto Tuesday night, Athletic eased through with goals by Daramola (2), Woodburn, Mitchell, Sinclair (2) and an own goal.

Athletic look to continue their rich scoring form in a home East of Scotland First Division Conference X game against Armadale this Friday, KO 7.45pm.

Oliver added: "Armadale will be a tough one. The four clubs challenging at the top are ourselves, Syngenta, Armadale and Whitburn.

"Armadale beat us 1-0 at their place earlier this season. So we’re looking forward to an entertaining game with a decent crowd.

“Our ambition is to continue playing how we’re playing, entertaining football attracting more and more spectators coming along to Newtown Park both from within the town and beyond. We want to challenge for the league and see how far we can go.

"If Sinclair and Daramola keep going the way they’re going who knows how many they can score by the end of the season?

"But at the end of the day we are playing as a unit, winning as a unit, we have lost a couple of games.

"Provided we keep getting three points in games, that’s more important than individual goal tallies.