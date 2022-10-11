'We are best team in League 1' - Falkirk defender Leon McCann believes team is much improved from last season

Leon McCann says Falkirk are best team in League 1

Former Airdrieonians left back McCann, 22, believes the team are far superior this campaign under manager John McGlynn who was appointed in the summer.

"The management team are renowned for being winners,” McCann told the Falkirk Herald. “It makes it easier for us when we’re all on the same page.

"Obviously it’s been a massive difference from last season. It's a lot more positive about the place.

Leon McCann

"I genuinely do feel that we are the best team in this league.

"Last year we always had the confidence that we were going to go out and win because there is no point in turning up if you don’t think you’re going to win.

"But we weren’t the best team in the league last year.”

Despite his confidence in the Bairns’ prospects this year, McCann admits League 1 is a tough division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This league’s unpredictable,” McCann said. “Everybody seems to beat everyone.

"Kelty beat us, Peterhead beat Kelty, we beat Peterhead, we beat Edinburgh, Edinburgh beat Airdrie, Airdrie beat us, it’s a cycle.

"I think we blew Edinburgh City out the water when we played them (a 3-0 Falkirk win on August 20).

"I think it was a bit of a shock to the system for them how good we were. We were pretty phenomenal that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it just shows that if we keep winning our games I’m pretty sure we’ll be at the top of that league pretty soon because we are putting in the performances apart from a couple of blips here and there. I don't think they’ll be the story of the season, I don’t think they’ll happen too often.

"We are putting in good performances. Obviously we’re not going to be perfect throughout the full season but I feel that the players who’ve come in have adapted very quickly to the manager’s wants and needs as well as the players that were here last year.

"And Stephen McGinn’s a great captain and he’s been phenomenal this season.