Watson calls Airdrie defeat his 'rock bottom' moment as a Falkirk player

After the heavy loss, Falkirk sit in fifth spot in cinch League 1 on 37 points, six points off the play-off spots.

Speaking to the Herald, the defender said so much went wrong that he’d struggle to pick anything specific out.

“There was a fair bit said after the game so we moved on quickly to ensure we had a positive atmosphere,” he said.

Paul Watson (Picture: Michael Gillen)

“There was a lot of areas that went wrong to be honest, I couldn’t even pick out on factor that caused us to lose the game in the manor that we did.

“It was probably the rock bottom moment for me since I’ve been a Falkirk player, it just wasn’t good enough.

“Luckily we have seven games left and we have a chance of making the top four.

“That’s what we have to focus on.”

Airdrieonians beat Falkirk 4-1 last time out

Looking ahead to the trip to Dumbarton, he said: “I’ve not played against them yet this season but I know they are fighting for their lives.

“It won’t be an easy game and they are needing points badly with East Fife so close to them.

“We’re going into it with confidence and we need to win it to be honest.

“It’s on a grass pitch which I am looking forward too, there isn’t many of them in this division .”

Fourth-placed Queen’s Park, who are set to appoint ex-Bairns title winning boss Owen Coyle next week, face Airdrieonians at home.

Watson says his teammates need to just focus on themselves.

He said: “They’ve got Airdrie this weekend so it will be a hard match for them.