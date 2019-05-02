Watch: Falkirk flop Marcus Haber with a Mo Salah -esque miss in Canada

Falkirk fans never saw Marcus Haber score a single goal during his loan spell from Dundee.

The striker struggled during his six-months in the SPFL Championship and was then released from his Dens Park contract.

And his woes in front of goal have continued in his native Canada and at new club Pacific FC.

In a miss that mirrored that by Mohammed Salah just hours before when Liverpool faced Barcelona at the Nou Camp, former Bairn Haber smacked the outisde of the post from even closer range, and the goal gaping.

He tried in vain to score his first since December 2017, firing seven shots on goal during the game against Valour FC, with two on target.

The miss didn't help his side who went down 2-1 in their second match of the Canadian Premier League. Pacific won their inaugural match 1-0 against HFX Wanderers.

But it's began to circulate on Twitter with tweets from rival supporters above and this one from behind the goals.