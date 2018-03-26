Watch: Ambassador and Falkirk Bairn cheers on Scotland team

The Falkirk-born ambassador to Hungary has posted a video of support to the Scottish football squad ahead of their international clash tomorrow night.

Members of the Tartan Army will have one of their own sitting in the VIP seats during the friendly between Hungary and Scotland in Budapest.

Alex McLeish and his Scotland squad have the backing of the British ambassador to Hungary

Iain Lindsay, a proud Falkirk Bairn, has been going to matches all over the world for the past 40 years and only now will he be able to watch his native Scotland in a country where he is now living and working as Britain's Ambassador to Hungary.

The well-travelled diplomat has recorded a Youtube video, which was posted on the Tartan Army Message Board web page.

Wearing a Scotland top, kilt and sporran in the grand surroundings of the British Embassy, Mr Lindsay said: "I am Iain Lindsay. I am Britain’s Ambassador to Hungary. I’m a proud Scot. I’m a Falkirk Bairn.

“Pure dead brilliant!"

He goes on to provide travelling supporters with some advice on how to make their trip safe and enjoyable, stating: "To all members coming over to Hungary for the big game, Budapest is a very friendly city, a lovely place.

“Hungarians are very hospitable and welcoming. So enjoy yourselves. Stay safe. Looking forward to seeing you at the big game.

“C’mon Scotland!”

The game is live on BBC 1 Scotland on Tuesday from 7pm.