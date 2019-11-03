'Wasn't pretty to watch but we're top of the league' - Falkirk fans react to Forfar win

Falkirk fans reacted to the 2-0 victory over Forfar at the weekend which saw them reach the League One summit.

A goal from Mark Durnan and an own goal by MIchael Travis gave the Bairns the three points.

It wasn't the most convincing wins, according to some, but fans were just happy to be top of the league.

John Fairley: Poor first half not picking up second balls, better second half performance, showed a bit more urgency as Forfar tired. Need to start games better, good that this week other results went in our favour. COYB

MORE: Falkirk boss relieved to get Clyde result out of their system

Rab Mullin; Not a great performance but at the end of the day it’s 3 points and we’re at the top of the league.

Marshall Fleming: Could not have asked for a better birthday present today...a win and top of the league. Let’s keep it going boys...

William Laing: Yeah was there but not a great display despite the score but well done.

Grant Elliot Wasn't pretty to watch but we got the win and that's what matters. Robbie Mutch probably have an easier 90 minutes in goal. And now we're top of the league, let's stay there

Gerry Sherrington: Absolutely dire.

Dave Kirk: Poor game, but 3 points taken & 2 goals from centre halves I'll take that.