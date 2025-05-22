Warriors Walk: Stenhousemuir's charitable arm previews Sunday's new fundraiser

Falkirk Herald readers are invited to take part in Stenhousemuir FC Community Foundation’s Warriors Walk 2025, starting and ending at Ochilview Park this Sunday.

The 5km loop through Stenhousemuir and Larbert is a fundraising activity to support community programmes, particularly those benefiting vulnerable members of the community, and is open to walking or simply donating.

A Stenny spokesman said: “Your participation directly supports vital programmes such as Andy’s Man Club, which provides crucial mental health support for men; the Community Help Initiative, offering a lifeline to those facing hardship; Sporting Memories, connecting and engaging older adults through sport; Parenting Multiples, supporting families with the unique challenges of raising multiples; and Festive Friends, delivering joy and companionship.

"We also understand the financial impact on families of young people who play football, so will be hoping to raise enough money to reduce costs for those participating in our Community Select Teams.

"By lacing up your walking shoes, you'll be directly contributing to the ongoing success and expansion of these life-changing initiatives right here in Stenhousemuir.

“In Stenhousemuir, everyday challenges quietly persist. A young player's family struggles with kit costs.

"An older resident faces isolation, their days feeling long and empty. Local partners reach out for help with their participants, often with complex needs. The Warriors Walk emerged as a direct response to these very real needs within our community.

"It's more than a sponsored walk; it's a bridge. Each step taken and every pound raised directly fuels vital community programmes. It ensures opportunities for vulnerable individuals through initiatives like Sporting Memories, combating loneliness. Crucially, it helps reduce financial barriers, like kit costs for young players in our Community Select Teams, keeping dreams alive on the pitch.”

For more information about the walk, being supported by local businesses AIM Group, ID Verde, J&J Bathrooms, JTM Contracting, LOC Hire, MBM Hard Metals, Ochilview Developements, Outside Space, Women's Football Hub & Your Equipment Solutions, see: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/warriorswalk2025