Warriors stung by Wasps as Stenhousemuir boss says side need to get back to basics

Stenhousemuir’s slim hopes of catching Scottish League One leaders Arbroath were all but ended after a 4-1 defeat against Alloa Athletic.

The Warriors, who lost 3-2 the previous weekend to Montrose, suffered a second successive loss at Ochilview to stay third in the table. Goals from Luke Donnelly, Stefan Scougall and Josh Gentles had Andy Graham’s side three ahead before Matty Yates got a goal back for the hosts 14 minutes from time.

That goal, however, was just a consolation with Scougall getting his second in injury-time to restore the Wasps’ three-goal advantage.

"In the second half we were well off it,” boss Gary Naysmith admitted. “The fundamentals that you need; being organised, hard work, all of the ugly side of the game – we were well below what was required.

Gary Naysmith and Brown Ferguson assess the defeat at full time (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"And because of that, Alloa totally deserved to win the match. I didn’t think there was too much in the game first half. But we’ve lost a really poor goal again just before the break. We need to manage those moments better. It was visible that the players’ confidence went a little bit.

"Most teams in the league outwith Arbroath have had a poor run at one point – we are in the middle of ours at the moment. The results haven’t been good enough but the thing that disappoints me is that our performances haven’t been good enough either recently.”

Stenhousemuir now travel to leaders Arbroath this Saturday evening with the hosts out to secure automatic promotion to the Championship. The Warriors meanwhile are now only five points ahead of Alloa outside the play-offs spots and still have a great shot of securing second spot over Cove Rangers, who are currently ahead of Stenny on goal difference.

"The only way you can get through it (Stenny’s poor run) is to work hard,” Naysmith said ahead of the Gayfield trip. “You need to be organised and disciplined. The group of players that we have here are the ones that have got us into this brilliant position.

Stefan Scougall scores for Alloa in injury-time to round off the scoring for the Wasps (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"There’s possibly been a bit of a hangover from realising that we couldn’t really win the league. But we need to make sure we get into the play-offs. We’re in a fight for that now.

"If we are going to get a result at Arbroath – we need to defend better. We are built on that solidity.”