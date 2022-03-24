Warriors strike late on to salvage point

Fraser Mullen’s penalty ten minutes from time looked likely to claim all three points for the Blue Brazil on a day when they had stifled the Warriors’ attacking threat expertly all afternoon until the final seconds of the game.

Winger Darren Christie was in the right place at the right to time to fire home a header to snatch a late point, however.

Stenhousemuir boss Stephen Swift said: “You can’t overanalyse the game in any way.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warriors boss Stephen Swift (Picture: Scott Louden)

“They just sat back and soaked up pressure on a really tough pitch.

“No football was played at all really, to be honest, and they worked really hard.

“It was a battle, which we knew would happen, and they brought on pacy players towards the end.

“Credit to the boys for keeping going when it looked like the type of game that one goal would win it.

“Darren did well to score a header, which I wouldn’t have ever expected.”

The Warriors failed to capitalise on Edinburgh City losing to Stranraer on Friday night, but Swift sees the point they gained as a positive. They now sit two points behind the capital club with seven games to go.

“It could end up being a vital point for us,” he said.

“Everyone thinks just because they are bottom that we will win.

“This league isn’t like that. They will beat teams before the end of the season.

“They are fighting for their lives and it was last-chance saloon for them probably in their eyes.”

Swift also pointed out that his club’s recent form suggests their play-off aim is still achievable.

“We’ve lost once in nine and that was against Kelty Hearts, who scored in the last minute in a tight game,” he explained.

Christie scored his third league goal of the season on Saturday and Swift singled him out for praise.