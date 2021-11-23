Warriors respond to ex-Celtic forward Chris Sutton after he name-drops them in Manchester United rant

Chris Sutton (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group)

Sutton described United’s intention to appoint an interim manager as “embarrassing” and compared it to the approach that the Scottish League Two side would take.

"It is amateur stuff," said Sutton on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club. "They are going to have another trialist in. That is what Stenhousemuir do. If they pass the test, they give him a contract.

"This is the self-proclaimed biggest club in the world and they don't have a contingency plan. It is sheer panic."

Stenny’s social media volunteers have taken umbrage at the remarks with the club’s official Twitter account issuing a pointed reply to Sutton.

The tweet sent from @StenhousemuirFC read: “Hi @chris_sutton73.

"Sad to see you felt the need to have a pop at us with unsubstantiated claims for no reason at all

“We’re a club that looks after our community. So if you feel the need to mention us again, maybe you can highlight the positives that we do.

“Have a nice day."