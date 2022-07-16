Warriors pick up their first win of the campaign against Fraserburgh

Goals from debutant Will Sewell, Craig Bryson and Matty Yates saw Stephen Swift’s side move on to three points, picking up what is their first win of the campaign after losing against Partick Thistle last time out.

Former Largs Thistle hitman Sewell was the first to have an attempt on goal, firing just wide of target after being played in one-on-one three minutes in.

The hosts ran the show early on and overpowered the Bellslea Park outfit.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors' players celebrate the third and final goal of the game, scored by Matty Yates (Photos: Alan Murray)

Bryson in midfield controlled proceedings and Ross Forbes went close with a number of early long-range efforts.

However, on the 20 minute mark, second-choice goalkeeper Jay Cantley nearly gave Mark Cowie’s side a break as he misplaced a pass in his own box.

Luckily, he managed to gather at the second attempt.

Sewell opened the scoring five minutes later, this time latching onto strike partner Tam Orr’s pass.

Matty Yates grabbed the third goal of the match off the bench, rounding the Fraserburgh goalkeeper to score

The forward opened his body up well in the box and angled his drilled effort into the far corner of the net to put the Warriors ahead.

In the second half, the Broch came into the tie and begun to cause the Stenhousemuir defence problems.

Striker Ryan Sargant should have scored when Scott Walker’s mistake allowed him in on goal, but he fired straight at Cantley.

He was made to pay for his miss on 52 minutes when the Warriors struck again to go two goals ahead, and all but seal the three points.

Nat Wedderburn came on as a second half substitute for the Warriors

Callum Yeats pinpoint low cross found a free Bryson who calmly placed the ball into the back of the net.

The away side didn’t give up and despite looking down and out, they had a number of shots at goal.

Scott Barber had the Broch's best chance when he was fed in one-on-one, but once again the strike lacked any real conviction.

Goalscorer Sewell had a golden chance to grab a second when he was played in Orr once again.

Niyah Joseph drives forward evading Ross Aitken's challenge

This time with an hour on the clock he fired well over the bar when it looked easier to score.

Rounding off the scoring for Swift’s side was substitute Yates on 75 minutes.

He rounded goalkeeper Joe Barbour and finished expertly on the angle to make it three.

Fraserburgh should have had a late consolation when Sean Butcher’s effort crashed in off the bar from range in the final moments.

The linesman however ruled it incorrectly not over the line.