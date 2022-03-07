Warriors pick up manager and player double award for February

The side went undefeated throughout the month, winning twice and drawing once against bogey-side Stranraer. Their two wins came against sides higher up than them in the table, and it has helped them stay in touch with the top four.

Second-placed Forfar were dispatched 2-0 at home, while at the very start of the month, they beat then second-placed Annan Athletic at Galabank, with assistant head coach Frazer Wright in the dugout.

Swift praised his backroom staff, saying they should have equal plaudits after helping take the side throughout the month: “I’m delighted to receive the Glen’s Manager of the Month award for February, obviously its a great accolade for all the hard work but bottom line is it is a team effort.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stenhousemuir boss Stephen Swift pictured with his backroom team after winning the Glen's Manager of the Month award for cinch League 2 (Pic: 3x1 Group)

“Frazer and Mike (Michael Moore) had a do a lot of work before the Elgin City game, changing tactics as I tested positive for Covid, I put a lot of pressure on them to implement things I had put in place and for them to get message across. They managed this for the Elgin and Annan game and they both should receive a lot of credit for this award.”

He added: “The players stepped up to the mark, we are not doing a lot different from the start of the season, but everyone is working really hard. Testament to this is Nicky Jamieson collecting Player of the Month for February and Thomas Orr picking up the award in January.

“We are on a good run and take all the plaudits that are going but there is still a lot of hard work to be done to get to where we want to be, and if we get there by the end of the season we could be in the race for promotion.”

Towering central defender Jamieson signed permanently for the Warriors in January after impressing in the first half of the season while on loan from Alloa Athletic. He played the full 270 minutes in the three matches.