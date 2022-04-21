Warriors hoping to banish Blues bogey, says Swift

Adam Corbett battles for possession with Rovers' Josh Jack (Pictures: Scott Louden)

That 4-1 victory at Ochilview saw the Warriors go four up within the opening 25 minutes against Brian Reid’s side.

Adam Corbett opened the scoring with a deft header just one minute into the game, with further strikes from Euan O’Reilly, Robert Thomson and Adam Brown all but sealing the three points.

Rovers’ Charlie Reilly scored from the spot but they didn’t really threaten a solid Stenny back-line otherwise.

Rovers' Sean Fagan sees off Euan O'Reilly outside the box

Swift told the Herald: “They had a good few players, but, to be honest, they don’t have a lot to play for now.

“In that sense, we aren’t getting carried away because the motivation levels were different out there, but I have to be happy with the start we made to the game.

“If I were being critical, I would say we should have scored more and put them to the sword in the second half, especially after they went down to ten men.

“However, at this time of the year, getting the three points is all that matters.”

Substitute Cammy Graham drives forward with the ball

Swift does admit that he is not like most managers at this time of year and that he sees the performance of his side as his number-one focus over just winning by any means possible.

“What we have done is not played the occasion as such,” he added.

“We have tried to focus on our game-plan and performance levels.

“When you start talking about winning matches any way you can and cliches like that, you see a nervous edge come into the players’minds.

“It brings panic, so we have made it a goal to focus on what we can do rather than worrying about other results.

“We just want to go into the final day knowing anything can happen.”

The Warriors now face bogey side Stranraer at home on Saturday with two matches to go in League 2.

Fourth-placed Edinburgh City, who sit one point above Stenhousemuir in the final promotion play-off position, are in action tomorrow against Annan Athletic, with both sides vying for a shot at going up.

Swift said of Stranraer: “I’ll be honest – Kelty Hearts aside, they have been by far and away the best side we have faced this season.

“We know how tough the match is going to be and we haven’t beaten them this year yet.

“They’ve beaten us twice convincingly and I think Jamie Hamill has done a brilliant job.”

He added: “I must admit I hate the Friday night matches that they (Edinburgh City) have.

"It certainly gives them an advantage and it allows them to set a marker for our game and it’s not like you can just side-step their result until after the match.

“Win, lose or draw, the pressure is on us.

“That’s just the way it is and they don’t have a pitch this season, so they are sharing with Spartans.

“At this level, it just isn’t something you are expecting to deal with, going into a weekend with fixtures spread out.