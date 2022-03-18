Warriors held to 0-0 draw by ten men

Warriors boss Stephen Swift claimed James Farrell’s sending- off on 15 minutes actually had a negative impact on his side’s chances of taking three points from the match.

He told the Herald: “It was a clear red card for me but they dealt with it very well.

“We had a game- plan set up to try and counter them because they do put men behind the ball.

Edinburgh City goalkeeper Brian Schwake catches the ball in the air (Pictures: Scott Louden)

“The idea was to entice them out of their shape as they like to sit back and they do that well.

“That went out the window when the boy got sent off early on and believe it or not, I honestly think it affected us and it was the worst thing that could have happened.”

He added: “Edinburgh just wanted to get out of there with a point after that.

“They tried every dirty tactic possible to make that happen.

Darren Christie looks to latch onto the ball in the area

“It was just one of those games. We tried to not get drawn into it but everyone in the ground was just frustrated with it.”

Stenhousemuir had a strong claim for a penalty with ten minutes to go when Robert Thomson was hauled down in the box, but their claims were waved away.

Visiting goalkeeper Brian Schwake made some superb saves too throughout the match, earning his clean sheet.

Swift said of Stenny’s penalty shout: “It looked as if Robert has had someone come right through the back of him.

Adam Brown drives forward with the ball at his feet

“It’s one of them where anywhere else on the pitch the referee would have given it as a foul.”

With Edinburgh City still three points ahead of the Warriors with seven matches to go after that stalemate, Swift admitted a point probably looks better for Gary Naysmith’s side than his.

“I think it does look better on them,” he said.

“Overall, they will go home thinking it was a great result after being down to ten men for so long.

“There is so much to play with seven games left and we are confident of getting a play-off spot.

“We’ve got tough games and they’ve got tough games.

“Today was the most frustrated I have been coming away from a match as manager of this club – that tells you it all.”

Next up for the Warriors is a trip to bottom club Cowdenbeath, who lost 3-0 in their last match against Stranraer away from home.

The Blue Brazil look destined for the SPFL play-off spot, but they did beat Stenhousemuir last time out at Ochilview. Two second-half goals sealed a shock win and Swift is keen to avoid another surprise.

He said: “They beat us last time at home, so that is a good a warning as any that it won’t be easy.

“What you learn in this league is that there are no simple games.

“Cowdenbeath are fighting for their lives to stay in the SPFL.

“Maurice Ross has got them organised and it will be a physical battle.