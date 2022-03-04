Warriors continue to show play-off potential ahead of Stirling trip

Goals from Robert Thomson and Adam Corbett sealed what was a comfortable win against Gary Irvine’s side at Ochilview on Saturday.

The Warriors are now the SPFL’s second form team throughout the four divisions, with only Celtic ahead of them on the number of points picked up over the past six matches.

Swift explained: “After the Cowdenbeath defeat, we had a lock-in with the players and really challenged them with serious questions.

Stenny players celebrate going two goals up through Adam Corbett (Pictures by Scott Louden)

"The home form was disgraceful and not good enough.

"But, with some faces coming back and some new loan signings, we have boosted the squad.

"Over the past month or so, we have been superb, in the main, and I have been very happy.”

On the performance on Saturday, he said: “I was delighted even more so about the performance than the result itself.

Adam Corbett puts the Warriors two goals ahead

“We controlled the game from start to finish and our game management was spot on.

“One of our main issues this year has been that problem of going ahead and then not doing our jobs properly, so to do it so well against the second-placed team was excellent.

“We’re on a great run at the moment and the job now is to keep that going.”

Full back Corbett scored the second goal for the Warriors, finishing well from close range, and the manager praised him for what he has brought to the team.

Wedderburn looks to drive forward from midfield

He said: “Adam found it hard at the start of the season with injury and our defenders had struck up a decent partnership at that point.

“But the type of full back I want is someone like him and he ticks all of my boxes for that area, so I told him not to give up.

"His power and pace going forward is something I wanted in the team so I am happy he is really providing that for at the moment.”

An ex-defender himself, Swift says he prided himself in grabbing goals up the other end.

"He’s getting goals, which is something I always wanted to do when I played,” he said.

"In that position, you can grab a fair amount of goals from deep and I see a lot of potential there.”

The boss also praised Thomson for getting a goal on the say after a long spell out with injury saw him miss months of action.

He said: “Robert deserved that and it has been a tough season for him. He’ll be a big player for us going into the latter part of the season.”

With the Warriors well poised in the play-off battle with a game in hand over most other sides, Swift believes his team are in a strong position.

He said: “I’d be lying if I didn’t think we were in a good place with the game in hand and our upcoming matches.

"They are against teams around us mainly, so it’s in our hands.

"In the next four games, we could really put ourselves into a strong place.