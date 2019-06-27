Vloggers raise £4500 for SAMH after charity match

YouTubers from the Falkirk area helped to set up and organise a charity game of football which has raised over £4500 for mental health charity SAMH and the Falkirk Foundation.

Scottish YouTubers is made up of 15 vloggers and captain Craig Johnstone and Paul Batchelor were key in setting up a charity game last season at Ochilview with a match against Stenhousemuir fans and coaches.

This month they played their second charity match this time against Falkirk Foundation coaches, all for a good cause.

Johnstone said: “We sold around 300 tickets for the event and the final total raised is still being counted from donations and ticket sales, but it will be over £4500 in aid of SAMH and Falkirk foundation.”

The game was played at the Falkirk Stadium on June 8, with the Falkirk Foundation side winning 4-3.

Johnstone, who has over 30,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel CJNovo992, said: “They caught us off guard initially, we were 4-0 down and then we got back to 4-3.

“There was a bit of controversy towards the end when they started playing for time at the corner flag! It was all good fun though.

“We wanted to just say thank you to Falkirk and the staff. Can’t speak highly enough of Chris McGill from Falkirk.

“I know they are having a tough period but from day one they were excellent with us. They let us film videos with some of the players to help with promoting the game and allowed us to train for free to get ready for it.”

Johnstone revealed the content creators have even bigger plans in the pipeline.

He said: “We are working on doing a Scotland v England Youtubers game. It is still at the discussion stage but we’re hoping to do something big next year.”