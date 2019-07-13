VIDEO: The benchmark has been set, says Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon was delighted after his side's spirited fightback against Livingston earned them a 1-1 draw in their opening Betfred Cup match.

Conor Sammon fired in a last-gasp equaliser but the Bairns couldn't grab the bonus point after losing 4-3 in the shoot-out.

Nevertheless, McKinnon was thirlled with the side's display against Premeirship opposition.

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon (picture: Michael Gillen)

He said: "Obviously I'm delighted. The new group of players showed a lot of courage and determination there to keep fghting to the end to get a point.

"You have to be pleased with that against a team that has done well in the Premiership.

"We were really light in numbers so for that squad to go out there and give that commitment is a great platform to build on."