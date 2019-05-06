Video: Stenhousemuir not out of the woods yet, insists Mark McGuigan

Stenhousemuir striker Mark McGuigan insists the Warriors are not safe yet ahead of their crunch play-off clash against Annan Athletic.



The point at Glebe Park against Brechin City on Saturday was enough to secure the relegation play-off place in League One and set up a tie with fourth-placed Annan from League Two.

Stenhousemuir striker Mark McGuigan scores against Brechin

Also hear from Stenny boss Colin McMenamin and goalkeeper Graeme Smith.

With Brechin's fate sealed, the Warriors travel to Annan on Tuesday for the first leg of their semi-final play-off tie before entertaining the Galabankies on Saturday.

The winners will then play the winners of the other semi-final between Edinburgh City and Clyde to determine whom will be playing League One football next season.

McGuigan said: "We weren't exactly jumping for joy at the end. We've also got to be respectful as a team has just been relegated as well and we're not out the woods ourselves.

"It was fairly muted but at least we have given ourselves a chance now, we would have taken this in January, 100 per cent."