VIDEO: McKinnon: Falkirk need to stop giving teams a goal start

Ray McKinnon admitted Falkirk underperformed and urged his side to sharpen up after their 1-0 defeat to Clyde

Mark Lamont's goal proved to be the difference as the Bairns suffered their first defeat of the season

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon (picture: Michael Gillen)

McKinnon said: “I’m extremely disappointed with the result and extremely disappointed with the performance.

“I thought our play was far too slow, we played in front of them and got caught with a sucker punch.

“It was a very disappointing day but a good reminder for my players and me that we need to make sure we are bang at it every week and stop giving teams a goal start.